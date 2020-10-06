US Senate leader McConnell speaking - addressing stimulus scuppering

Mitch Mcconnell speaking on Fox.

Initial comments are on the proceedings to appoint the new judge.





On Stimulus talks being halted - says Pelosi did not make a reasonable offer.

---





Pelosi has just spoken about the ending of the talks. Trump has tweeted on it. Now McConnell.





ICYMI, this is what its all about:

Pres. Trump says Pelosi not negotiating in good faith. Instructs a halt to stimulus negotiations The comments since from the three players do not really add much info.





The point is markets were getting hopeful that progress was being made, which was giving stocks and risk more generally a tail wind. But Trump's tweet pulling the pin sent it all down again.





---

