US Senate Leader Schumer: Ready to consider amendments to infrastructure bill

Senate majority leader Schumer

Is ready to consider amendments to infrastructure bill



Warns against any artificial timetable for consideration up bipartisan infrastructure bill



Believes the draft text provides a good jumping off point





Yesterday Schumer said "Given how bipartisan the bill is, and how much work has already been put in to get the details right, I believe the Senate can quickly process relevant amendments and pass this bill in a matter of days"



Schumer wants the Senate to pass both a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and a budget measure that would allow Democrats to approve a separate $3.5 trillion infrastructure package without a Republican vote. The Senate is scheduled to go on a month-long recess starting August 9. Schumer wants to complete the process by that time.





Both of those plans would then pass to the House of Representatives who is not scheduled to return to Washington until September 20.



The $1 trillion plan has bipartisan support. However the additional $3.5 trillion infrastructure package has issues with some of centrists from the Democrats in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.



The Senate introduced a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday with hopes to pass the measure as soon as this week.