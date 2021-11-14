US Senate leader Schumer urges Biden to release SPR to bring down gas prices

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Schumer has said US President Biden should release gasoline from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

  • We we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • No industry is spared. But fuel gasoline is the worst of all. Let's get the price of gas down right now. And this will do it.
  • I am urging the administration to approve fuel sales from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was speaking at a news conference in New York

Schumer has said US President Biden should release gasoline from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose