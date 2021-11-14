US Senate leader Schumer urges Biden to release SPR to bring down gas prices
Schumer has said US President Biden should release gasoline from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- We we need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- No industry is spared. But fuel gasoline is the worst of all. Let's get the price of gas down right now. And this will do it.
- I am urging the administration to approve fuel sales from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was speaking at a news conference in New York