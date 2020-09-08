US Senate McConnell says plans a coronavirus economic rescue vote this week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he will bring on a test vote this week on a new version of his economic recovery plan.

  • to unveil the new bill and take the procedural steps needed to set up a vote "as soon as this week" 
Internal divisions in McConnell's Republican Party have sunk prospects for a bill time and again. Let's see how this one goes.



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose