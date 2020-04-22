US Senate leader McConnell wants return of full Senate before further economic relief

Earlier we got the news that the US Senate passes $484bn Covid-19 relief package for small business



Says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - no more until the full Senate is back in session

all 100 senators need to be around before Washington spends more money

"You've seen the talk from both sides about acting, but my goal from the beginning of this, given the extraordinary numbers that we're racking up to the national debt, is that we need to be as cautious as we can be"

"We need to see how things are working, see what needs to be corrected, and I do think that the next time we pass a coronavirus rescue bill we need to have everyone here and everyone engaged."









