US Senate Republicans say Congress may need another coronavirus package. But not yet.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Its wait and see mode to assess how the US$2 trillion bill passed last week affects the economy.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: 
  • "We may need a Phase Four, but we're not even fully into Phase Three yet."
Other senators emphasise getting health carer in order first:
  • "It's fine to start talking about it, but it's not going to be effective until we have the health care crisis under control" 
  • "The immediate need is dealing with the corona crisis because if that's not dealt with, the economic free fall will continue.""
--
Indeed, its going to be a long haul. 

I posted this earlier, it may be a miore difficult path ahead than many think:
Meanwhile, central banks will continue to step up to the plate with more and more:


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose