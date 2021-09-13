US Senate Republicans threaten to block nominations to Treasury
The Wall Street Journal with the report
- Senior Senate Republicans on Monday threatened to indefinitely hold up the nominations of five top U.S. Treasury Department officials if the Biden administration doesn't blacklist the firm managing Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.
Here is the link to the Journal for (not very much at this stage) more. WSJ may be gated.
While on US politics:
- US President Biden will speak at the U.N. General Assembly Meeting in New York on September 21