US Senate Republicans weigh maximum payment of $1200

Helicopter money proposal.

There is report on coronavirus aid:

US Senate Republican economic stimulus plan likely to rely just on loans, not grants to airline industry



Republicans weigh $1200 direct payments individuals



Weigh maximum payment of $1200 to individuals with adjusted gross incomes of $75,000 a year

This is according to CNBC's Jim Cramer...nope that is Senator Kevin Cramer. Whoops (I thought it did not sound right)...





Meanwhile Pres. Trump says he will consider block grants to US states.







US stocks have continued the move higher. The NASDAQ index moved up over 5%. It currently trades up 4.46% at 7303.64 in volatile trading

