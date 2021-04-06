US Senate rules to allow further Biden stimulus

This refers to arcane US Senate rulings that I shall leave it to those interested to chase up on further reading ... I am just going to summarise a piece from the WSJ:

The Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian Monday ruled in favor of a Democratic effort to pass additional legislation through a process called reconciliation

Democrats have used reconciliation once this year to pass the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

With the parliamentarian's new advice to lawmakers, Democrats could now possibly use it a third time to skirt the 60-vote threshold necessary for most legislation to pass in the Senate.





Long story, short is it allows MOAR stimulus ...

"This confirms the leader's interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues," the spokesman for Mr. Schumser said.

(Schumer is the Senate Majority Leader ... pictured below, in the glasses)







