US Senate sets rules for Trump's impeachment trial, adopts McConnell's plan

The Senate rejects the final Democratic amendment to the impeachment rules









The Senate is also sticking with Mitch McConnell's plan to put off the question of calling additional witnesses and have shelved amendments from Chuck Schumer to subpoena new documents and testimony related to the trial.







ForexLive

It's not like this makes a huge difference but this just reaffirms the notion that Trump will no doubt be acquitted when all this is said and done. But this just means that the trial could conclude as soon as next week if no new witnesses are called upon.

The rules resolution passed with a vote of 53-47, allowing for a more relaxed timeline as Trump's defense now have three days to present their arguments - instead of the originally proposed two days.