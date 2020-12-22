US Senate voting continues but the coronavirus relief bill has enough to pass

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The final count is not yet in but a majority has been hit and the bill will pass.

The next step is its off to Trump for signing into law.

After months and months and months of talking agreement was finally reached so the bill was expected to pass. 


Update - officially passed in the Senate now 

