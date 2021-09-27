US Senate will block the government funding bill, as expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Federal workers are about to get thrown to the wolves again by the US Senate. The Republicans have extended the debt limit theatre again, blocking funding. 

The good Senators will keep on drawing their pay though!



