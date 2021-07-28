US Senator Cornyn says he will not vote in favour of proceeding on infrastructure
Referring to this from earlier: US Senate to vote on a 'procedural step' on infrastructure Wednesday evening
The vote needs 60 yes to proceed. Cornyn saying he will not be one of 'em.
Says bipartisan infrastructure bill isn't ready for procedural vote
- wants to see the bill actually written
- wants then an opportunity to review it
- wants all details: costs, pay-fors, impact it will have on states
Be careful not to count chickens before they hatch is probably a decent approach to infrastructure negotiations. We've learnt that over the past many, many months.