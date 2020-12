The news is Trump is so far refusing to sign the US COVID-19 relief bill:

Trump can veto the bill but given the majority with which it passed Congress, the US Senate can overrule his veto if it wishes.





Comments from Senator Graham:

bill is imperfect but it will save jobs and lives

the sooner it becomes law the better

It becomes law once (if ) Trump signs it. By not signing it its an effective veto anyway.