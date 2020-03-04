US Senator (head of fin committee) positive on US-EU trade ties
US Senate Finance Chairman Grassley
- says EU officials are 'overly worked up' about risks to transatlantic relationship; sees US -European ties as strong as ever
- Says US congress will balk at any US-EU trade deal that is not comprehensive and excludes agriculture
- says expects US to negotiate with EU on aircraft subsidies issue once WTO rules on EU case against Boeing
- Expects higher US tariffs in WTO case over aircraft subsidies to take effect on march 18 as scheduled
- says sees chance of 'getting some results' in trade talks with EU as a result of new EU trade commissioner's approach
Is this guy serious???
The tweeter in chief has been threatening the EU for months on trade.
Someone get Gramps here onto twitter