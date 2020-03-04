US Senator (head of fin committee) positive on US-EU trade ties

US Senate Finance Chairman Grassley

says EU officials are 'overly worked up' about risks to transatlantic relationship; sees US -European ties as strong as ever

Says US congress will balk at any US-EU trade deal that is not comprehensive and excludes agriculture

says expects US to negotiate with EU on aircraft subsidies issue once WTO rules on EU case against Boeing

Expects higher US tariffs in WTO case over aircraft subsidies to take effect on march 18 as scheduled

says sees chance of 'getting some results' in trade talks with EU as a result of new EU trade commissioner's approach



