US Senator Manchin says he will not vote for a 3.5tln plan

Comments from Sen Manchin on Sunday US time.

will not support the $3.5 trillion price tag

"there's no way" Congress can meet the timeline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass it





Manchin is a Dem Senator but he is out of step with much of the party on this. In an evenly balanced Senate his attitude is important, without his vote a bill cannot pass the upper house.

Doesn't do fundraising efforts any harm getting your name in the spotlight like Manchin does.







