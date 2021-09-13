US Senator Manchin says he will not vote for a 3.5tln plan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from Sen Manchin on Sunday US time. 

  • will not support the $3.5 trillion price tag
  • "there's no way" Congress can meet the timeline set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pass it
For the political folks, link here for more. 

Manchin is a Dem Senator but he is out of step with much of the party on this. In an evenly balanced Senate his attitude is important, without his vote a bill cannot pass the upper house. 
Doesn't do fundraising efforts any harm getting your name in the spotlight like Manchin does. 

