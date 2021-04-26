US Senator Manchin wants Biden's infrastructure bill split in 2 to increase the chance of passing

Via a tweet from a CNN political reporter, citing a conversation he had with US Dem Sen Joe Manchin

told me that he wants the infrastructure bill split up into two packages

to increase the chances of getting bipartisan support

"The bottomline is that it's time for us to do something that's needed for our country in a bipartisan way. It really is."

package would be more than the $568 billion GOP alternative."It will be substantial - but it won't be $500 billion."



Via @mkraju





From over the weekend, more from Manchin:







