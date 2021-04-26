US Senator Manchin wants Biden's infrastructure bill split in 2 to increase the chance of passing
Via a tweet from a CNN political reporter, citing a conversation he had with US Dem Sen Joe Manchin
- told me that he wants the infrastructure bill split up into two packages
- to increase the chances of getting bipartisan support
- "The bottomline is that it's time for us to do something that's needed for our country in a bipartisan way. It really is."
- package would be more than the $568 billion GOP alternative."It will be substantial - but it won't be $500 billion."
Via @mkraju
