US Senator McConnell says may be a way forward on infrastructure bill that does not change 2017 tax cuts
US Senator McConnell (remember him? - now minority leader) comments on US President Biden's infrastructure bill:
- may be a way forward on bill that targets roads and bridges and does not revisit the 2017 tax cuts
Biden has proposed corporate tax hikes to help fund infrastructure but the opposition Republican party oppose the homes.
Part of the infrastructure bill calls for electric vehicle rebates for consumers (Reuters report citing an email to congressional staff)