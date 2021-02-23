US Senator Mitt Romney says Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal is a huge leap
Comments from Romney on Tuesday (US time) on the minimum wage hike that is part of Biden's stimulus proposal:
- "Minimum wage right now is $7.25 an hour. Going to $15 an hour is such a huge leap that a lot of small businesses just won't be able to make it
- They'll go out of business and people will lose jobs
Romney, of course, is on the opposite side the aisle to Biden but his sentiments have been echoed privately even by some Democrats. Biden's package is still very much in the negotiating stage, not yet a done deal by any means.