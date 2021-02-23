US Senator Mitt Romney says Biden's $15 minimum wage proposal is a huge leap

Comments from Romney on Tuesday (US time) on the minimum wage hike that is part of Biden's stimulus proposal:

"Minimum wage right now is $7.25 an hour. Going to $15 an hour is such a huge leap that a lot of small businesses just won't be able to make it

They'll go out of business and people will lose jobs



Romney, of course, is on the opposite side the aisle to Biden but his sentiments have been echoed privately even by some Democrats. Biden's package is still very much in the negotiating stage, not yet a done deal by any means.