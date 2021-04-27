US Senator Warren wants the SEC to investigate insider trading in Emergent Biosolutions
The background to this is Emergent BioSolutions stock prices falling by over 50% on February 19
- Company's CEO, Robert Kramer, is reported to have sold more than $10 million worth of stock in January and early February.
- The Emergent Biosolutions Maryland facility ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines due to human error (the news of this hit late March)
Warren wants an investigation.