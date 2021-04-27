US Senator Warren wants the SEC to investigate insider trading in Emergent Biosolutions

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The background to this is Emergent BioSolutions stock prices falling by over 50% on February 19

  • Company's CEO, Robert Kramer, is reported to have sold more than $10 million worth of stock in January and early February. 
  • The Emergent Biosolutions Maryland facility ruined 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines due to human error (the news of this hit late March) 
Warren wants an investigation. 


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose