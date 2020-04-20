US Senators unveil bill to hold China accountable for coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This is such a mess

This market baffles me. Oil is now trading at $3.04/barrel with many grades negative and US Congress is picking a fight with China and the S&P 500 is only 15% from the all time high.

See here for global coronavirus case data
