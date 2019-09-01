US "senior officials" increasingly concerned about China's treatment of activists in Hong Kong
US political media, Axios, with this,
- Senior officials tell me they are increasingly concerned about Beijing's treatment of activists in Hong Kong and, increasingly, fear overreach that could also target Taiwan. This comes as any chance of an armistice in the trade war seems to be shrinking away.
Yeah … this ain't just a trade war folks. As you've read on ForexLive over past months and years, gettin' worse before it gets better …