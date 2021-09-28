US Sept consumer confidence 109.3 vs 114.5 expected

US September consumer confidence data from The Conference Board





Lowest since Feb



Prior was 113.8



Expectations 86.6 vs 91.4 prior



Present situation 143.4 vs 147.3 prior



Jobs hard to get 13.4 vs 11.8 prior

Details:

"Consumer confidence dropped in September as the spread of the Delta variant continued to dampen optimism," said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. "Concerns about the state of the economy and short-term growth prospects deepened, while spending intentions for homes, autos, and major appliances all retreated again. Short-term inflation concerns eased somewhat, but remain elevated. Consumer confidence is still high by historical levels-enough to support further growth in the near-term-but the Index has now fallen 19.6 points from the recent peak of 128.9 reached in June. These back-to-back declines suggest consumers have grown more cautious and are likely to curtail spending going forward."





This isn't a great sign but we'll have to see if it translates into spending.

