US Sept ISM services index 57.8 vs 56.2 expected

Details:

business activity 63.0 vs. 62.4 last month

new orders 61.5 vs. 56.8 last month

backlog of orders 50.1 vs. 56.6 last month

employment to 51.8 from 47.9 last month

new export orders 52.6 vs. 55.8 last month

imports 46.6 vs. 50.8 last month

supplier deliveries 54.9 vs. 60.5 last month

inventory change 48.8 vs. 45.8 last month

inventory sentiment 55.4 vs. 52.5 last month

Full report



The details of the survey are even better than the headline with new orders and employment both up solidly.







Comments in the report:



