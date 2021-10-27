US September advance goods trade balance -$96.3 billion versus -$88.2 billion estimate
US advance goods trade balance for September 2021
- advance goods trade balance $-96.3 billion versus estimate of $-88.2 billion (record level)
- exports came in at $142.2 billion which was $7 billion less than August exports
- imports came in at $238.4 billion which was $1.1 billion more than August imports
Imports higher is good but the sharp decline in the exports is contractionary.
