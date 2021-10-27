US September durable goods orders -0.4% vs -1.1% expected

First decline after four months of gains



Prior was +1.8% (revised to +1.3%)



Durables ex transportation +0.4% vs +0.4% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.3%



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.8% vs +0.5% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.6% (revised to +0.5%)



Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.4% vs +0.7% prior

Core orders are solid and the strong shipments numbers in September will lead to some last minute upward adjustments ahead of tomorrow's advance Q3 GDP report.





In terms of the overall headline, downward revisions to August data eliminate most of the beat. Deeper in the report, unfilled orders rose 0.7% and have risen in eight consecutive months.

