US September factory orders +0.2% versus -0.1% estimate
Factory orders for the month of September.
- Prior month +1.2% revised to 1.0%
- Factory orders are up for the 5th consecutive month. The index has been up 16 of the last 17 months.
- Durable goods (preliminary) came in at -0.4% (versus -1.1% expected) when it was released on October 27. The decline was the first after four months of gains. The durable goods were revised to -0.3% vs -0.4% in the preliminary report
- Durable goods ex Trans 0.5% vs 0.4% prelim
- Non Defense Cap goods ex air 0.8% vs 0.8% prelim.
- Factory ex transportation 0.7% vs 0.5% last month
- Facory shipments rose 0.6% and is also up 16 of the last 17 months.
- Unfilled orders rose 0.7% and is up for the 8th consecutive month. (was up 0.9% last month)
- Unfilled orders to shipments ratio was 6.84 vs 6.85 last month
- Inventories are up 15 of the last 16 months after a 0.8% increase (rose 0.7% last month).
- Inventories to shipments was unchanged at 1.48 months.
