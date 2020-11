US September factory orders +1.1% vs +1.0% expected

Durable goods orders revisions:

US Sept final durable goods orders +1.9 vs +1.9% prelim

Prior was +0.4%

Durables ex transportation vs +0.8% prelim

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +1.0% vs +1.0% exp

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +2.1%

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.3% prelim

Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.5%

All the numbers are very close to expectations. The headline was 0.1 pp above estimates but the revision was 0.1 pp lower. Overall, the industrial sector remains in a very good place, excluding energy.