September manufacturing data from Markit:





Best reading since April



Preliminary reading was 51.0

Prior was 50.3

New orders 51.5 vs 51.3 flash

Prior new orders 50.5



Output 51.8 vs 51.7 flash



There is some life in manufacturing but the index is still barely in expansionary territory. The ISM number is due at the top of the hour and the consensus is 50.0.