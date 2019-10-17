US September housing starts 1256K vs 1320K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

September 2019 US housing starts and building permits

  • Starts down 9.4% m/m
  • Prior was 1364K (revised to 1386K)
  • Building permits 1387K vs 1350K expected
  • Prior 1425K

