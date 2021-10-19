US September housing starts 1.555m vs 1.620m expected

Prior was 1.615m

Permits 1.589m vs 1.680m expected

Prior permits 1.721m

Full report (pdf)



Permits were down 7.7% in the month while starts fell 1.6%. This is in contrast to yesterday's NAHB survey, which showed improving home builder sentiment. Given high prices, the crux of the issue here is getting the supplies and workers to build the homes.





Notably though, single family permits were only down 0.9% while multifamily fell 18.3%. The later tends to be chunky. It's similar in starts with single family starts flat while multi-family starts down 5.0%.

