Prior was +0.4%

Manufacturing production -0.3% vs +0.7% expected

Prior production +1.0% (revised to +1.2%)



Capacity utilization -0.3% vs +0.6% expected

In contrast to retail sales, this is a big miss. What's puzzling is that the Philly Fed this week was very strong so there's a disconnect. I don't think there's much reason to worry here, despite the headline, but it's an interesting turn of events.