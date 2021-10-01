US September ISM manufacturing 61.1 vs 59.6 expected

US September ISM manufacturing data





Prior was 59.9

Prices paid 81.1 vs 78.5 expected (prior was 79.3)



Employment 50.2 vs 49.0 prior

New orders 66.7vs 66.7 prior

Full report



production 59.4 vs 60.0 in last month



supplier deliveries 73..4 vs 69.5 last month



inventories55.6 vs 54.2 last month



customer inventories 31.7 vs 30.2 last month



backlog of orders 64.8 vs 68.2 last month



new export orders 53.4 vs 56.6 last month



imports 54.9 vs 54.3 last month More details:

There are no big moves here but the longer supply chains remain constrained, workers remain hard to find and order books build, the more the problems build up and the longer they take to resolve.







Comments in the report:



