US September NFIB small business optimism index 104.0 vs 100.9 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 13 October 2020











Adding that more business owners also plan to hire in the next three months than at any time since 2018. Of note, 9 of the 10 sub-indexes showed an improvement last month though there are still marked concerns on the virus situation and lack of fiscal relief.

On the latter, the NFIB uncetainty index rose from 90 in August to 92 in September.





Small business optimism rose more than forecast, with NFIB noting that firms are showing little signs of scaling back on purchasing inventories and capital spending ahead of the holiday shopping season this year.