US September non-farm payrolls +531K vs +425K expected

US non-farm payrolls employment data for October 2021





Prior was +194K (+312K)



Two month net revision +235K



Unemployment rate 4.6% vs 4.7% expected

Prior unemployment rate 4.7%

Participation rate 61.6% vs 61.7% expected (was 62.8% pre-pandemic)

Prior participation rate 61.7%



Prime age participation to % vs 81.6% prior (83.0% pre-pandemic)



Underemployment rate % vs 8.5% prior



Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.4% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.9% y/y vs +4.8% expected

Average weekly hours 34.7 vs 34.8 expected

Change in private payrolls +604K vs +317K prior

Change in manufacturing payrolls +60K vs +26K prior

Long-term unemployed at 2.3m vs 2.7m prior

The employment-population ratio, at 58.8% vs 58.7% prior (61% before pandemic)

This is a good report for everyone. There's some strength here but not enough to shake the Fed from its 'transitory' narrative.