US September PCE core inflation 3.6% versus 3.7% estimate

Highlights of personal consumption expenditure report









PCE core 0.2% MoM vs estimate of 0.3%. Last month 0.3%

PCE core YoY 3.6% versus estimate of 3.7%. Last month came in at 3.6%

Headline PCE YoY 4.4% versus 4.2% last month (down from 4.3% previously reported). Month-to-month increase 0.3%





Personal income -1.0% versus -0.2% expected. Prior month +0.2%



Personal spending 0.6% vs +0.5% expected. Prior month +1.0% (up from 0.8% previously reported)



Disposable personal income -1.3% versus 0.1% last month



Real disposable personal income decreased -1.6% versus -0.2% last month



Personal income decreased $216.2 billion



personal spending increase by $93.4 billion

For the full report

Consumer spending and income for June:For the full report click here





According to the BEA:





