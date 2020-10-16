US September retail sales coming up next

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

How is the consumer holding up

With Trump tweeting out satirical sites as real news and all the Brexit drama, this report hasn't gotten much attention but it should. The consensus is +0.8% on the headline but the control group is the spot to watch. It's forecast up 0.2% after a 0.1% decline in August. A surprise dip would highlight a slowing consumer following the expiration of government benefits.

There's very little talk about the slowing recovery but after the election, that's going to be a big story.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose