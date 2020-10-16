US September retail sales +1.9% vs +0.8% expected

Prior was +0.7% (revised to +0.5%)



Retail sales control group +1.4% vs. +0.2% estimate

Prior control group -0.1% (revised to -0.3%)



Retail sales ex auto +1.5% vs. +0.4% estimate



Retail sales ex auto and gas +1.5% vs. 0.5% estimate



This is a very strong report. As the old saying goes "never underestimate the spending power of the US consumer."





Even the details are great. The lift in spending is widespread and well-above year-ago levels.





There are still some weak spots coming out of the pandemic, like clothing sales were remain deeply depressed. But they were up 11% m/m. Eating and drinking edged higher at +2.1%.

