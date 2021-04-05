US service sector in focus with data coming up

Markit and ISM data coming up

The US service sector is in focus with a pair of releases coming up shortly.





At 1345 GMT (9:45 am ET), the final Markit reading on the service sector is due and expected to tick to 60.2 from 60.0.





That will set the stage for the ISM service sector survey at the top of the hour. It's forecast to improve to 59.0 from 55.3. Given all the strong March numbers we've seen, watch out for a beat.



At the same time, the February factory orders report is due out. That's likely to be ignored.

