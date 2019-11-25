US shale production forecasts would require an enormous capex outlay that isn't coming

Forecasts range from 50-80% growth through 2025

The long-term oil outlook depends on shale production and CIBC argues today that the assumptions underpinning long-term supply growth are way off. Through 2025, here is the growth that the main oil forecasting agencies are predicting:

EIA ~50% growth

IEA ~65% growth

OPEC ~80% growth







CIBC is blunt in its assessment:





We fail to comprehend what realistic assumptions are being embed in such forecasts to drive these outputs....The reality is that without a higher oil price, there isn't enough capital to go around and the spreadsheet starts to come undone.

They note that all signs in oil right now are towards decelerating capital deployment as companies are urged by shareholders to return capital, rather than growing production.





They forecast that even a 50% rise in US production would require an annual investment of $100 billion for drilling and completion alone. The only way they can see it happening is with significantly higher crude prices.





CIBC says the forecasts don't reflect the shift away from capital spending:





When you're dealing with very large organizations and massive long-range forecasts such as the WEO, we believe these agencies struggle to adjust to the real-time data points that surround us.



Oil has bounced between gains and losses today but has recently rallied ot the best levels of the day, up 26-cents to $58.06.

