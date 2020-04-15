US small business lending program set to run out of money today - WSJ

One of the all-time great giveaways ends

The small business lending program was mis-named. It was a grant and it was one of the greatest giveaways of all time. If not for technical snags, it wouldn't have lasted a week.





It was available to businesses with fewer than 500 employees and the Small Business Administration said it had processed 1.3 million applicants through Wed morning totaling $289B.





Now the fight will begin to add funding to the program but Democrats want more money for other priorities as well. Passing it won't be as smooth as the first three rounds of stimulus.





