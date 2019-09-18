US SOFR rate rose to 5.25% to record high overnight - NY Fed

SOFR is the rate that's designed to replace LIBOR

The signs of trouble in the short-term financing market continue to mount. The Secured Overnight Financing Rate jumped to 5.25% overnight, according to the New York Fed. That's the highest since the series started in 2014.





The Fed also did its second repo operation, doling out the full $75 billion. It wasn't enough to meet the $80.05B in demand, suggesting some continued stress. The stop-out rate for Treasuries, Agencies and MBS was 2.10%, as expected.





After the operation, the overnight repo rate has fallen to 2.25-2.60% from 2.60-3.00% prior.

