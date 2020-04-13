Coronavirus - US spy agencies raw intelligence hinted at a public health crisis in Wuhan in November 2019

An interesting piece on NBC, citing two current and one former U.S. officials.

U.S. spy agencies collected raw intelligence hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China, in November

the information was not understood as the first warning signs of an impending global pandemic

intelligence came in the form of communications intercepts and overhead images showing increased activity at health facilities, the officials said

Its an interesting read. Apparently the Nov info did not raise alarm bells until the situation worsened in December; formal assessments that were written in December and written intelligence briefings provided in January.











