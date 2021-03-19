US State Department: US meetings in Alaska with China are "serious discussions"

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US/China meetings

The US State Department is commenting on US/China meetings in Alaska:
  • US, China meetings in Alaska are serious discussions
  • Diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated for a domestic audience after tense meetings with Chinese officials
  • US not letting theatrics from other side distract from laying out our principles, having tough conversations with China
  • US deeply alarmed by reports that Michael Kovrig trial in China will continue on March 22
