US State Department: US meetings in Alaska with China are "serious discussions"
US/China meetings
The US State Department is commenting on US/China meetings in Alaska:
- US, China meetings in Alaska are serious discussions
- Diplomatic presentations can be exaggerated for a domestic audience after tense meetings with Chinese officials
- US not letting theatrics from other side distract from laying out our principles, having tough conversations with China
- US deeply alarmed by reports that Michael Kovrig trial in China will continue on March 22