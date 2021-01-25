US State dept says ramping up efforts to compete with China

A US state dept spokesperson

the United States has to play a 'better defense' in the face of China's efforts to gain a technological advantage -

says US should hold China accountable for its "unfair and illegal practices" and make sure American technologies aren't facilitating China's military buildup or human rights abuses

Biden is committed to making sure that Chinese companies cannot misuse American data and to ensuring that u.s. technology does not support China's "malign activities"

says a comprehensive strategy and more systematic approach is needed on US-China China competition rather than "the piecemeal approach" of the past few years





As expected, there will be no dialling back of US efforts on China despite the new US administration. China has used Australia as a proxy in its fight with the US, I susp[etc further anti-Australian imposts from China in the weeks and months ahead.





Headlines via Reuters