US State Dept warns of sanctions risk on EU companies associated with Russian gas pipeline project to Germany

Via Reuters, US State Department this month told European companies which it suspects are helping to build Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that they face the risk of sanctions as the outgoing Trump administration prepares a final round of punitive measures against the project, two sources said on Tuesday.

"We are trying to inform companies of the risk and urge them to pull out before it's too late," a U.S. government source said on condition of anonymity.

State Department is expected to issue a report by Thursday or Friday on companies it believes are helping the Russia-to-Germany pipeline.

---

Background (in brief) to this is the $11 bn pipeline, one of Russia's most important projects in Europe, has sparked tensions between Washington and Moscow.

The Trump administration opposes Nord Stream 2, which would deprive Ukraine of lucrative transit fees, saying it would increase Russia's economic and political leverage over Europe.



