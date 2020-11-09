US state Utah orders mandatory mask-wearing as its COVID-19 positive rate >20%

A positive test rate that high is indicative of many, many more people with the virus than tests are finding. 

  • The state Governor has ordered a statewide mask mandate beginning Monday
  • And other social movement restrictions
  • "We cannot afford to debate this issue any longer," the governor said.
Ya think???? 

These responses come as hospitals risk being overburdened with cases and are in danger of having to implement triage procedures as we saw in first-wave Italian city Milan. 



