US still has serious differences with Iran on nuclear deal but talks will continue - - US State Dept

US still has serious differences with Iran on possible resumption of compliance with nuclear deal

US would not be going back to next round of nuclear talks if it did not think a deal was possible, but we are not there yet

Time is not a positive factor, this process won't be open indefinitely

US still hopes Iran will extend its technical understandings with IAEA, would be an issue of real concern if they didn't

If differences can't be bridged in the foreseeable future, US will need to regroup and consider the path forward



The new deadline is mid-August, which is the inauguration of Iran's new president. The tone in these comments has deteriorated from a month ago, when the US sounded like it thought a deal was nearly done.





The oil market is taking it all in stride and hasn't moved on these comments.

