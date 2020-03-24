US stimulus bill includes govt low-interest loans for six months

Bloomberg's Kevin Cirilli reports

The stimulus deal isn't going to get done before the close but Congressional officials are hoping to get something done later today.







The latest Bloomberg report says any small/medium-sized business with up to 10,000 employees can get a guaranteed government low-interest loan that can be used to "pay employees and keep operations in place through the crisis." He later reported the interest rate on the loans might be zero for some companies.







That's something that has the potential to be wildly expensive or ripe for abuse. My first thought is that any business would take the loan and use it to pay off higher-interest loans.







Another report says Senate Democrats just finished a conference call. Schumer told them he's secured $150 billion for state and local stimulus fund and $130 billion dollars for hospitals.

