US stimulus payments to individuals to arrive as early as Tuesday evening (direct deposits)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The COVID economic relief bill $600 direct deposit payments may hit accounts on Tuesday evening 29 December 2020 

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin with the announcement. Mnuchin adds that checks will begin to be mailed on Wednesday 30 December 2020.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose